Veteran’s Day ceremony Nov. 12; Vietnam War recognition planned

Veteran’s Day will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the Montague County Veteran’s Memorial in Montague.

Names of new veterans added to the county memorial will be unveiled.

There also will be a Vietnam War Veteran Pinning Ceremony.

All living United States veterans of the Vietnam War who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time between Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin.

To register to be recognized call Angela Uselton, 894-6171. Surviving spouse, children, siblings or parents also may register for the veteran. Visit: vietnamwar50th.com/events/.

The public is invited to attend this ceremony.