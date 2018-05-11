Voting locations for election day, Nov. 6

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters should bring a photo identification with them. Also a reminder in Montague County voters can cast a ballot at any of the locations, not just their home precinct, thanks to the countywide voting centers.

Voting locations on Tuesday will include: City of Bowie Community room, Bowie Public Library, Nocona Community Center, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, Ringgold Elementary School, Saint Jo Civic Center, Valley View Baptist Church, Montague Courthouse annex community room, Sunset City Hall and Forestburg Community Center.