Voting locations for election day, Nov. 6

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters should bring a photo identification with them. Also a reminder in Montague County voters can cast a ballot at any of the locations, not just their home precinct, thanks to the countywide voting centers.

Voting locations on Tuesday will include: City of Bowie Community room, Bowie Public Library, Nocona Community Center, Tales ā€˜Nā€™ Trails Museum, Ringgold Elementary School, Saint Jo Civic Center, Valley View Baptist Church, Montague Courthouse annex community room, Sunset City Hall and Forestburg Community Center.