Wanda Jean Adkins

July 30, 1944 – November 23, 2018

BOWIE – Wanda Jean Adkins, 74, passed away Nov. 23, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

There was a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 26, at the White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.

Graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Nov. 27 at Mountain Creek Cemetery in Saint Jo.

Wanda was born July 30, 1944 in Muenster to Roy and Kitty (Gore) Huddleston. She had a lifelong career as a production associate for Weber Aircraft, and retired with 26 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Sonny Adkins.

Adkins is survived by her children Darrin “Matt” Graham; Scott Graham, Bowie; Chad Graham, Krum; Jeana Graves, Loveland, CO; Sherri McCrummen, San Antonio; and Michael Adkins, Wylie; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers Donald Roy Huddleston, Brenham; and Mike Huddleston, Bowie; sister Cindy Sutton, Bowie; one niece and one nephew.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.