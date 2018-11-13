Warner “Sonny” James Ritter Jr.

June 20, 1950 – November 9, 2018

BOWIE – Warner” Sonny” James Ritter Jr., 68, passed from this earthly home and entered into his heavenly home on Nov. 9, 2018.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service are at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15 at the Old Country Church in Bowie with Pastors Doyle Wade and Charles Reed officiating.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Sonny was born June 20, 1950 in Stroud, OK to Warner James Sr. and Robbie (Stubblefield) Ritter.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from July 1969 to July 1973. Sonny married Lana Kay Smith in July 8, 1972 in Bowie. He worked for Peterbilt Motors for 25 years and retired as a finish painter in 2013.

Sonny enjoyed hunting, remodeling homes and piddling around his shop; but most of all his favorite thing was spending time with his four grandchildren, he truly was their best playmate. Sonny loved being the life of the party and making people laugh.

Sonny leaves us with two important legacies. First, that we all need to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and to accept him as our Lord and Savior. Second, to laugh at whatever life hands you, whether it be good or bad. During his fight with cancer he did just that, touching many, many lives.

He is preceded by his parents, Warner James Sr. and Robbie Ritter; grandchildren, Daniel Warner Ritter and Meagan Louise Ritter; and niece, Andrea Dawn Hoppes.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lana Kay Ritter, Bowie; son, James C. Ritter and wife Tracy, Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Heidi Bruhgett Ritter Fox and husband Chad, Bowie; grandsons, Matthew James C. Ritter and Zachary Steven Ritter both of Colorado Springs, CO; granddaughters, Kynleigh Kay Fox and Jewel Kessiah Fox, both of Bowie; sisters, Robbie Hoppes, Judy Haubert, Shelia Murrison, Betty Carroll and Ramona Braden; brother, Randy Ritter; and a host of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

