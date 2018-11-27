Zerita Pearl Russell

October 17, 1921 – November 25, 2018

NOCONA – Zerita Pearl Russell, 97 died Nov. 25, 2018 in Hico, TX.

The family will receive friends on Nov. 30 from 6-7 p.m. at Jerry Woods Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating her life will Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel.

Russell was born on Oct. 17, 1921 to Charlie Willard and Viola Catherine Keck Hanson.

She retired from Justin Leather Goods after many years of service.

Russell was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Alfred L. Russell; son, Don L. Russell; grandson, Wesley Don Russell; parents Charlie Willard and Viola Catherine Keck Hanson; siblings Lee Hanson, Jack Hanson, Coy Hanson, Pete Hanson, Nell Rucktashel, Eunice Hanson, Mildred Partridge and Syble Robertson.

She is survived by her brother Louis Hanson, Seattle, WA; grandson Derek Keweley, Columbia, MO; granddaughter LaDonna Russell Turner, Hico and many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.