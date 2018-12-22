



Soon the Christmas gifts will be unwrapped and enjoyed, but there is a different Grinch to watch out for in the days following Christmas, one who will look through your trash and windows to see what sort of holiday goodies he may enjoy.

While the weeks leading up to Christmas are often plagued with burglaries, the weeks after often are just as busy for police as holiday thieves want to take away your goodies while you may be away with family or on vacation. Nationally, burglaries peak during the summer season, but December also is busy.

Bowie Police Chief Guy Green encourages families to be cautious about showcasing presents where they can be seen from the outside and don’t stick the box your new big screen TV came in on the curb. It can make your home a target.

