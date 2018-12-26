By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County will begin the process to abate the damaged building at on the courthouse square in Montague, informing the owner to demolish the building n or face legal action.

The commissioner’s court met on Dec. 21 after moving its meeting from Dec. 24, which is a county holiday.

Members of the court discussed the condition of the old Carminati Grocery, which was severely damaged in an Aug. 19 crash when a pickup drove into the building catching on fire and killing the driver. The building is located at State Highway 59 and Franklin Street.

A pickup, driven by Jason Baraquin, 46, Oregon, was traveling south on Hwy. 59 when it ran through the double doors at the front of the building. A large portion of the front wall collapsed in on the truck as it caught fire inside the building. The break in the wall went all the way to the roofline, leaving a gaping hole in the building and threatening to collapse.

During the ensuing months the building constructed in 1884 has continued to deteriorate and portions of the front and interior have collapsed. Building owner Mark Chancellor, Nocona, had hoped to save the building, but an inspection deemed it structurally unsafe. The Texas Department of Transportation has put up barricades blocking one lane of the highway traffic and the area in front of the building for safety.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.