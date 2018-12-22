Bears battle Midway

The Gold-Burg Bears scored in overtime as they fought off Midway with a 42-41 district win on the road Tuesday night.



Tanner Parrish put up a double double to lead the Bears with 22 points and 12 rebounds, adding in three steels and going 6-of-10 from the free throw line.



Blake Allen also was crucial in the one-point win with eight points, two rebounds and four assists. Coplin Miller put up five points, including the lone three-pointer of the night.

Lantz Perry grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears and provided three points, while Chris Lipps added four in a game where every point was vital in keeping the offense alive.



The Bears will be on the road at Saint Jo Jan. 4. The boys’ varsity team will follow the girls scheduled at 6 p.m.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.