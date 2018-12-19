BEDC negotiating for first customer in Bowie Business Park

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie Business Park may soon sign its first tenant as the Bowie Economic Development Corporation finalizes negotiations to sell two acres for an “office garden complex,” which could develop into a collection of buildings.

BEDC directors have been working with WLSCO, LLC on this project with review of the two-acre plat taking place at the Dec. 12 meeting.

Executive Director Janis Crawley said the plat was corrected to include the 50-foot Texas Department of Transportation setbacks and its next stop will be the planning and zoning commission in January.

“The BEDC is subdividing the land and is preparing the plat. Once that is complete the contract for the two acres will be finalized as the firm buys it at fair market value,” said Crawley, who did not want to state the price until the deal was finalized.

