Bellevue Lady Eagles top Gold-Burg in second district game of 2018-19

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted district power Bellevue on Friday for both team’s second district game of the season.



With the Lady Eagles coming off blowing out Saint Jo in the district opener and the Lady Bears holding their own against district favorite Slidell, the two teams were coming from different experiences. Bellevue was able to win easily 59-14.



Early on, Gold-Burg was able to hang in there better than most thought they would. Some of that was the Lady Eagles electing not to press on defense like they usually do and some of that was due to the Lady Bears two primary ball handlers Taylor Lyons and Kelly Contreras driving hard to the rim in the hopes to make something happen. The Lady Eagles led 18-7 heading into the second quarter.



The Bellevue Lady Eagles were not making three-point shots like they are used to, so instead they crashed the offensive boards and were able to score on several put backs.

