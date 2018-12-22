Benton believes law enforcement career laid the groundwork to be JP2

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

After retiring in August 2017 from a 30-year career in law enforcement one would have thought Kevin Benton was ready to enjoy a little down time ; but no he decided to work part-time for county crime investigators and then made a run for justice of the peace two, which he won in the spring primary.

The weeks leading up to his Jan. 1, 2019 swearing in have been hectic as he attends JP training programs and wrapped up work on some cases. The 61-year-old Benton is enjoying being back in his home county working and he is excited about the next chapter of his career.

Benton has lived in Bowie since 1977 when his family moved here from Colorado. He and his wife of nearly 40 years, Cindy, raised two children, Eric and Laura, and they are looking forward to their first grandchild in May from Eric and his wife.

His law enforcement career began with the Montague County Sheriff’s Office in 1986 as a patrol deputy. He moved up the ranks to criminal investigator and served as sheriff, before becoming the investigator for the 97th District Attorney for five years and then nine years as DA investigator in Cooke County.

Benton went back to law enforcement at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in 2010, where he worked in several capacities before retiring as chief deputy in 2017.

While reconnecting with old friends he had not seen while working out of county , Benton soon was approached by District Attorney Casey Polhemus and Sheriff Marshall Thomas about doing a little work.

“The DA’s office asked if I could just look at a few case files and then Marshall asked me to look at some cold cases. Before long I was busy. Then I had some people ask me to run for the JP’s job. I started looking into it and decided that would be a good position for the end of my career where I could put my knowledge and experience to work,” explained Benton.

