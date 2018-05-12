BHS Bass club fishes at Lake Ray Hubbard

Coming off the Bowie Bass Club’s first Champion of the Lake Award at Lake Texoma in November, the young fishermen had high hopes for their third competition of the season at Lake Ray Hubbard on Dec. 1.

Despite difficult fishing conditions that saw only two teams reach the bag limit, the Bass Club fared well and fell just shy of earning their second Champion of the Lake.

The team of Blake Allen, fishing without his partner Will Hamilton, and captain Weldon Duff was one of the two teams to catch the five fish limit, earning second place with five fish at 13.98 pounds.

“We had never seen that lake before and went in with some reservations, but we relied heavily on electronics and did some map study before we went. We actually found a place where some crawfish were spawning and there were some bass there, and that’s how we got our five,” explained Duff.

It also was a successful day for Ian Ashley and Cooper Gamblin who placed 11th with one fish weighing 4.82 pounds.

Meanwhile, Zachary Kiser and Gunner Valverde finished 46thy with one fish weighing 2.24 pounds. The duo of Cooper Harris and Kooper Hansard and the team of Jeremy Stone also fished but unfortunately came up empty handed for the day.

A total of 185 teams fished in the competition on Saturday, with 74 total fish weighed for 213.44 pounds. The average weight was 2.88 pounds.

The BHS Bass Club is next set to compete after the start of the year on Feb. 23 at Lake Texoma. That will leave only one tournament left on March 23 at Lake Ray Roberts before regionals on April 13, where the teams will return to Lake Ray Hubbard.

