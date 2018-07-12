Billy Ray Lowery

June 23, 1941 – December 4, 2018

BOWIE – Billy Ray Lowery, 77, passed away on Dec. 4, 2018 in Fort Worth, TX.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 at the Briar Creek Cemetery in Bowie with Tim Holley officiating.

Billy was born June 23, 1941 in Benton, KY to Rastus Richardson and Mary Elizabeth (English) Lowery. After high school he served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

After the military, Billy moved to Fort Worth and started a life long career in plumbing, he truly enjoyed being a layout man.

He worked for Atwood and O’Grady Plumbing Company, then moved to Bowie and owned and operated Bill Lowery Plumbing Company for more than 20 years. Billy then worked for Skipworth Plumbing Company for 22 years until his retirement.

Billy absolutely loved life and spending time with his million dollar poodle “Booter.” He never met a stranger, was always the life of the party and loved to bring joy and make people laugh. Billy will be remembered with loved and appreciation for not only being a wonderful man, but a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Lowery; grandchildren, April Lowery and Daisey Corrigan; and brother-in-law, Gale Kniffen.

Billy is survived by his wife, Judy Lowery, Bowie; children, Glen Lowery and wife Judy, Billy Lowery and wife Angie, Beth Jones and husband Marvin, all of Bowie, Chris Babcock and wife Cheryl, Burleson, Neomi Hice, Arkansas, Bobby Lowery and wife Christy, and Johnny Ras Lowery and wife Julie, all of Wichita Falls; 22 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, June Kniffen, Benton, KY and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication