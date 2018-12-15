BISD Trustees meet Dec. 17

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will wrap up the year meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 in the administration board room.

Much of the agenda includes updates on various projects and program.

Superintendent Steven Monkres will report on the energy retrofit project and progress on goals from the school safety plan and operations plan. Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will report on the High Reliability Schools’ goal.

The principals will report on the writing plan goals.

The agenda includes an executive session listed for personnel.