Body identified as a Bowie man

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The human remains discovered along the railroad tracks north of Bowie Tuesday have been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Nathan Cunningham of Bowie.
Jack Lawson, chief deputy of the Montague County Sheriff’s Office, said the identification was made by the medical examiner late Thursday. The human remains were found by Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The intact skeleton was located 15 to 20 feet away from the highway.
Lawson said Tuesday they believe the body had been there for a period of time and possibly had been disturbed by wildlife, which led to the discovery.
The remains were sent to the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The Texas Rangers also were called into the case.
Cunningham was reportedly released from the county jail on Aug. 29, which is the last time his mother had spoken with him said
The county jail log indicates Cunningham was arrested on May 31 on complaints of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction.
The cause of death is still under investigation, however, Lawson said the ME cited blunt force trauma as a preliminary cause of death. Read
