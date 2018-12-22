Bowie Chamber regroups, banquet planned Jan. 21

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the France Brite Citizen of the Year Award, along with nominations to fill vacancies on the board of directors which will all be announced at the Jan. 21 banquet .

Deadline to submit a nominee for the Brite award is Jan. 4, 2019. Nomination forms are available at the chamber office at 101 E. Pecan. Non-form nominations also will be accepted. Be sure to include any documentation such as newspaper clippings or photos to support your nomination.

The citizen award is for a single citizen who has worked with, for and in the community during the past 12 months. This nominee has demonstrated a commitment to the community, has a record of contributions to its welfare and has had success in promoting, advancing or serving the community.

The board also will be taking nominations for Business of the Year, which is open to any business worthy of recognition.

Read the full story in the weekend News.