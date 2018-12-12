Bowie falls to Ponder

It was a game to forget for the Bowie Lady Rabbits on Friday as it hosted state ranked Ponder.

The Lady Rabbits offense struggled as the Lady Lions won 47-29 thanks mostly to its ever present full-court press.

The game started off slow for both teams as Ponder held a meager 3-2 lead midway through the first quarter. All of sudden, some ugly turnovers from Bowie led to easy baskets. In about two minutes the Lady Lions went on a 12-1 run and led 15-5 going into the second quarter.

There was still plenty of time for Bowie to turn things around if they kept the turnovers down and played good defense for the next three quarters. Ponder’s platoon style of substituting three players at a time to keep its team fresh to press, made the Lady Lions mostly dependent on forcing turnovers to get them in rhythm offensively since they were bound to be taken out at the next ball stoppage.

It paid off as Ponder continued to force turnovers that led to easy looks. The times the Lady Rabbits did make it past the press, execution and shot making were not on the menu. Bowie trailed 26-9 heading into halftime looking for answers.

The only answer was to play better and better and the Lady Rabbits did. Bowie scored the first six points of the quarter in the first two minutes. Unfortunately, the rest of the quarter went the Lady Lion’s way as another bad spell from the Lady Rabbits fed into the lead. Heading into the fourth Ponder led 41-18.

Bowie finished strong in the fourth quarter. The egregious turnovers were cut down some and the offense played its best stretch of the game, scoring in double figures for the quarter. This also led to Ponder’s most lackluster offensive quarter as well. Unfortunately, there would be no miracle comeback as the Lady Lions won 47-29.

Aslyn Davis led the team with 10 points and Hope Howard was second with nine points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.