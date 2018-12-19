Bowie ISD Trustees hear updates on various goals

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie School Trustees were updated on district goals during Monday night’s meeting including the energy retrofit, security plan and writing goals.

The session opened with recognition of Bowie High School athletes who earned academic all-state honors. The criteria cites a senior who has maintained a 92 grade point average all through high school.

In girl’s volleyball certificates went to Maddie Baker, Mackenzie Gresham, Lydia Jones, Abby Zamzow and Moriah Rayburn.

Abby Zamzow and Taylor Pigg received honors in cross country.

Football players receiving academic all-state were: Payton Price, Zack Otto and Victor Tran.

Trustees conducted a brief 10-minute executive session, but Superintendent Steven Monkres said there was no action afterward.

Monkres reported Phil Newton will be stepping into the assistant principal position at Bowie Elementary as Sean McBeath retires at the end of December.

Newton is a retired educator and administrator who has previously worked in the district filling in as assistant principal at the junior high.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.

