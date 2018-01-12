Bowie Junior High teams compete against City View

The Bowie 8A Lady Cottontails claimed a narrow 27-20 win against the City View Lady Mustangs on the road Nov. 26.

Neely Price powered the Lady Cottontail offense with nine points and was joined by Carson Matlock with eight points. Sydnee Mowry added an additional six points, while Peyton Clark had three and Rylie Vieth, one.

“It was great defensive play from the entire team with Kenzie Short and Stella Brown leading the defense,” said Coach Tyler Price.

A difficult first quarter that didn’t see a score from the 7A Lady Rabbits resulted in a loss to the City View Lady Mustangs on Nov. 26 despite a valiant comeback.

The first quarter ended zero to 15 for the Lady Cottontails, but by the second they had battled back to 12-23.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.