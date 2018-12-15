Bowie Junior High teams sweep Nocona

The Bowie Junior High 8A boy’s team earned a 38-20 win against the Nocona Indians at home on Dec. 10.



Two Cottontails put up double digits to lead the team, including A.J. Whatley with 11 and Martinez Phillip, 10.



Kynan Demoss provided five points, while Nathan Rodgers and Jax Williams added four points each.



The 8B team also solidified a win against Nocona by 22-13. Heath Bell and Edgar Regalado powered the offense with eight points each.



The 7A team joined the eight graders in wins against Nocona with a 32-19 victory.



Troy Kesey led the offense with nine points, followed by Brady Lawhorn with five. Tucker Jones and Jre Donnell contributed two each and Cooper Hammer, one.



The Cottontails next play on the road at Henrietta on Dec. 17 starting at 5 p.m. with the 7B team. The 8B will follow at 5:45 p.m., 7A at 6:30 p.m. and 8A at 7:15 p.m.



The Bowie Junior High Lady Cottontails also swept Nocona on the road, with the 8A team putting up a 32-18 win against the Lady Indians.



Carson Matlock and Sydnee Mowery led with eight points each, with Neely Price providing another seven points in the win. Haley Webb added four, Maddie Ezzell, three, and Peyton Clark, two.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.