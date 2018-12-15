Bowie Lady Rabbits blow out Springtown 79-46

The Bowie Lady Rabbits were able to wash away the remnants of its last game with a dominant win at home Tuesday night against Springtown.

The Lady Rabbits won going away with it 79-46 in a game the team felt like they needed to win.

Coach Chuck Hall admitted the Lady Porcupines were not the same level of team Bowie had been used to playing recently, but still saw good things.

“All in and all I thought we did some good things,” Hall said. “We needed the win. We shot the ball pretty well after the initial start. We just need to continue to get better.”

With the offense having had its struggles here and there this season, Hall said it was nice to see the team score a lot of points.

Hall also liked his team’s defensive effort. While he admitted there were lulls in the intensity that allowed Springtown to score more points than he thought they should, Bowie’s zone defense gave the Lady Porcupines trouble all night.

It was able to force some turnovers that led to some easy baskets in transition.

