Bowie News moves deadlines for holiday print times

12/15/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0

During Christmas and New Year’s weeks The Bowie News will be printing early.
Please note the following dates and deadlines:
Dec. 22 edition, 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Dec. 26 edition, 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Dec. 29 edition, 5 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Jan. 2 edition, 5 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Jan. 5 edition, 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Submit your news and advertising items by the deadline to make sure they are included.

