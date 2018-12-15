During Christmas and New Year’s weeks The Bowie News will be printing early.
Please note the following dates and deadlines:
Dec. 22 edition, 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Dec. 26 edition, 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Dec. 29 edition, 5 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Jan. 2 edition, 5 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Jan. 5 edition, 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Submit your news and advertising items by the deadline to make sure they are included.
Bowie News moves deadlines for holiday print times
During Christmas and New Year’s weeks The Bowie News will be printing early.
Leave a Reply