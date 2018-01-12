Bowie’s offense struggles against Mineral Wells

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Mineral Wells on Tuesday and did not play their best game.

The Lady Rabbits struggled to score for most of the game as they lost 47-27.

Bowie started off the game okay as they kept pace with the Lady Rams in the first quarter as the score was tied 10-10 heading into the second quarter.

Unfortunately for the Lady Rabbits, the next two quarters combined they scored eight points while Mineral Wells steadily pulled away from them.

The Lady Rams led 38-18 heading into the fourth quarter. Despite the fourth quarter being more competitive, Bowie could not dig itself out of the hole and lost 47-27.

Coach Chuck Hall did not think his team played well offensively.

“We started off good, but then we hit a wall and struggled getting the ball to places where we can score,” Hall said. “We had a lot of turnovers that affected our ability to get points.”

