Christmas comes to Bowie in high fashion Saturday

12/05/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0

Pancakes with Santa was a big hit with the kiddos Saturday morning as the Bowie Fire Department and its ladies auxiliary served up flapjacks and Santa visited with the kids. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)

The 27th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival took place this past weekend in Bowie. There was a holiday Sip & Stroll, Pancakes with Santa, Elfin’N Magic and the lighted parade. See lots of photos from the weekend in the mid-week News.

Lon Ashley and his Fire Dogs entry won Sweepstakes in the parade. (Photo by Jordan Neal)

 

Kids made crafts at Elfin’N Magic Saturday. (Photo by Barbara Green)

