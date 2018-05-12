Christmas comes to Bowie in high fashion Saturday

The 27th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival took place this past weekend in Bowie. There was a holiday Sip & Stroll, Pancakes with Santa, Elfin’N Magic and the lighted parade. See lots of photos from the weekend in the mid-week News.
