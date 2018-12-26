Clay County Grand Jury indicts three in two deaths

The Clay County Grand Jury this past week indicted a Dean mother and her boyfriend in the death of the woman’s two-year-old daughter, and a Henrietta man was indicted in the death of Gregory Gray Jr.
Casey Polhemus, 97th District Attorney
In the May 31, 2016 death of Gray, a 30-year-old native of Henrietta, Donny Davis, 23 was indicted for manslaughter and Macey Choate, 22, who was originally charged with murder five months after Gray’s death, was no-billed by the jury.
In the death of the child, Sarah Elizabeth Newsom and Joshua Thomas Fulbright, both 23 at the time of the incident were indicted for injury to a child, a first-degree felony.
