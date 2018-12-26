Clay County Grand Jury indicts three in two deaths

The Clay County Grand Jury this past week indicted a Dean mother and her boyfriend in the death of the woman’s two-year-old daughter, and a Henrietta man was indicted in the death of Gregory Gray Jr.

Casey Polhemus, 97th District Attorney and Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons reported the results of the grand jury which met on Dec. 17.

In the May 31, 2016 death of Gray, a 30-year-old native of Henrietta, Donny Davis, 23 was indicted for manslaughter and Macey Choate, 22, who was originally charged with murder five months after Gray’s death, was no-billed by the jury.

In the death of the child, Sarah Elizabeth Newsom and Joshua Thomas Fulbright, both 23 at the time of the incident were indicted for injury to a child, a first-degree felony.





Read the full story in the mid-week News.