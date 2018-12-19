Commissioners to consider abatement on damaged building

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 21 moving its regular meeting from Dec. 24.

An abatement policy for a structure at Franklin and State Highway 59 in Montague will be discussed. This vacant building was the site of an August crash where a pickup truck ran into the building killing the driver and catching fire.

It has been barricaded off due to potential collapse and one lane of the nearby highway is closed off. The case has reportedly moved into the legal department of the Texas Department of Transportation.

The court faces a brief agenda of business.

The 2019 bonds for numerous county elected officials will be presented.

The sheriff’s office 2018 Chapter 59 asset forfeiture report will be presented, along with acceptance of unanticipated revenue of $352 from the Local Government Purchasing Cooperative.

This old grocery store on the town square in Montague hangs precariously after it was damaged in an August wreck. There has still been no action on its demolition almost four months later. (Photo by Barbara Green)