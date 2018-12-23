Linda McGaughey who has served as Montague County Treasurer since 2007 will be honored with a reception from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 28 on the fourth floor of the county courthouse.
Everyone is invited to stop by and wish McGaughey well in her retirement.
County treasurer to retire; reception planned Dec. 28
