Court to meet on Monday

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10.

There will be a discussion of county policy related to the use of county vehicles by employees.

The court also will consider approving the 97th District Attorney’s Investigator Two position to be paid through Dec. 31.

In updates the mitigation plan and current Federal Emergency Management Administration disaster funding for local projects will be reviewed by the court.

A contract between the county and Election Systems and Software and the Secretary of State for the purchase of new electronic voting machines will be examined.

The purchase was included in this year’s budget and was recently updated to a new quote for $218,500 to buy 40 machines and 15 DS200 scanners.

The revised hybrid software provides a “paper trail,” for voting which is expected to be a legislative change coming down from Washington, D.C.

New members to the Montague County Historical will be appointed for two-year terms.

A bid from David McDonald for lot 501 in Nocona Hill will be considered from a tax sale and ONEOK Arbuckle II Pipeline will request a road crossing on Campbell, Dutton, Blevins and Crenshaw Roads all located in precinct three and Old Vashti Road in precinct two.