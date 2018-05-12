Entries now open for 2019 youth fair

Entries for the January 2019 Montague County Youth Fair are now open and being accepted through Dec. 15.

AgriLife Extension Agent Justin Hansard said entries are due by the 15th and after that date there will be a charge late entries, which will only be open four days. The youth fair will take place Jan. 10-12, 2019 at the Montague County Agriculture Center in Nocona.

Registration is done online via ShoWorks and the link closes on Dec. 15. The website is located at: mont.fairmanager.com.

Hansard gave a few reminders for those entering the fair.

• You can only enter one market animal in each species, ie, one market swine, one market steer or one market lamb etc.

• You can only enter one breeding animal per class, you cannot have two breeding rabbits in the same class or two swine, etc.

• Entrants will pay the club or chapter, not the Montague County Youth Fair.

• Major/county validation does not enter the animal into the show, it just gives them the opportunity to enter and participate in the shows.