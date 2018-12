Football all-district selections released

Bowie

Superlatives

Newcomer of the Year: Jed Castles

First Team All-District

Running back: Ty Harris

Second Team All-District

Defensive Back: Evan Kennedy; Defensive End: Andy Fitzner; Linebacker: A.J. Craddock; Offensive Line: Zack Otto; Wide Receiver: Joey Crawford

Honorable Mention

Wide Receiver: Boo Oakley; Linebacker: Chance Tomlinson; Quarterback: Payton Price; Linebacker: Jacob Skinner; Defensive Line: Zack Otto; Offensive Line: Luis Deleon

Nocona

Superlatives

Newcomer of the Year: Carter Horn

First Team All-District

Offensive/Defensive Line: Jason Daughtry; Offensive Line: Connor Barrett; Offensive Utility/Cornerback: Hunter Fenoglio; Linebacker: Trent Womack

Second Team All-District

Running back: Tyler Richards; Center: Duece Glasker; Tight End: Jason Sparkman; Offensive Utility: Logan Barnes; Defensive Line: Connor Barrett; Defensive End: John Womack; Safety: Alex Diaz; Kicker: Hunter Fenoglio; Special Teams: Jase Davis

Saint Jo

First Team All-District

Spread Back: Preston Lyons; Special Teams Player: Eli Jones; Kicker: Mario Lopez; Defensive Lineman: Pepe Glam

Second Team All-District

Tight End: Brady Hilton; Wide Receiver/Cornerback: Blake Anderson; Fullback/Nose guard: Damian Levya; Running back: Hunter Garrett; Tight Center: Mario Lopez; Utility Player: Chance Bennett

Honorable Mention

Wide Receiver: Logan Morman; Linebacker: Grant Stiteler; Offensive Line: Jarrod Reeves; Offensive Line: Pepe Gam; Running Back: Wyatt Geurin; Defensive Line: Brady Hilton; Safety: Eli Jones

Gold-Burg

First Team All-District

Wide Receiver/Cornerback: Steven Bell; Spread Center: Will Hodges; Quarterback/Saftey/Punter: Blake Allen; Spreadback: Will Hamilton; Special Teams Player: Zach Whitmus; Defensive Line: Luke Skinner

Second Team All-District

Tight Center: Jacob Reno; Spread Back: Luke Skinner; Kicker: Blake Allen; Nose Guard: Will Hamilton

Honorable Mention

Matthew Fatheree; Rowdy Wade; Chris Lipps

Forestburg

First Team All-District

Running Back/Linebacker: Zach Bradley; Spreadback: Carson Rowlett; Utility Back: Bannon Osteen

Second Team All-District

Tight End/Linebacker: Bannon Osteen; Spread Center: Hayden Berry; Quarterback/Safety: Carson Rowlett; Running Back: Levi Balthrop; Special Teams Player/Cornerback: Daniel White; Defensive Lineman: Braxton Osteen; Defensive Lineman: Noah Clure; Utility Player: Antonio Smith; Utility Player: Aaron Walker

Honorable Mention

Alex Gates; Caleb Bradley