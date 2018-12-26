Forestburg Lady Horns top Gold-Burg for first district win of 2018-19 season

The Forestburg Lady Horns were able come away with their first district win of the short season on the road at Gold-Burg on Friday night.



The Lady Horns were able to garner a big lead in the second quarter and hold onto it for most of the game as they beat the Lady Bears 51-39.



The first quarter was a competitive back and forth fest of mostly perimeter shots. With both teams playing tight two-three zone defenses to keep the scoring from the paint to a minimum, both teams elected to bomb away from three-point range.



Forestburg made five three-pointers to Gold-Burg’s two, but the Lady Horns only led 15-14.



The Lady Bears wanted to neutralize the Lady Horns size advantage inside as Morgan Miller towered over everyone on the court.

