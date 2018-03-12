Funeral schedule for George H.W. Bush

— On Saturday evening, the office of former President George H.W. Bush announced the official schedule of the 41st president’s state funeral and the related services and ceremonies that are scheduled.

Services will take place in Texas, the adopted home state for Bush, and in Washington, D.C. His body will lie in state at the Capitol rotunda, and he will be interred at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Here is the schedule for the services for Bush. The entries in bold indicate funeral services:

Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET – Departure ceremony at Ellington Field, Houston, Texas.

Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET – Arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Monday at 4:45 p.m. ET – Arrival ceremony at U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.

Monday at 5 p.m. ET – After a brief ceremony, Bush’s body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol from Monday at 7:30 p.m. until Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. with a guard of honor in attendance.

Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET – Departure ceremony at U.S. Capitol.

Wednesday 11 a.m. ET – Arrival and funeral at Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET – Departure ceremony at Washington National Cathedral.

Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. ET – Departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews. Bush’s remains will depart Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to be flown to Ellington Field.

Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET – Arrival ceremony at Ellington Field.

Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET – Arrival ceremony at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, Houston, Texas.

Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. ET – Bush’s remains will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church until Thursday at 7 a.m. with a guard of honor in attendance.

Thursday, 11 a.m. ET – Funeral service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET – Departure ceremony at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET – Bush’s remains will depart St. Martin’s Episcopal Church and be transported by motorcade to Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility. From there, Bush’s remains will be transported by funeral car train to College Station, Texas.

Thursday at 4:45 p.m. ET – Arrival ceremony at Texas A&M University.

Thursday at 5:15 p.m. ET – Arrival and interment at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, College Station, Texas.

Every U.S. president, often within the first days or weeks of their presidency, files a plan with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region outlining how he wants his funeral to be conducted.