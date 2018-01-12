Girls Basketball Roundup

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles played with heavy hearts on Tuesday as they traveled to Archer City.

Playing in their first game since junior high basketball player Lexi Lynch’s death on Nov. 24, the Lady Eagles dedicated the game to her memory and were able to go out and get a win 47-26.

Zoe Berry led the team with 12 points despite having to sit for large portions due to foul trouble. Cassie Simpson joined her in double figures with 10 points.

Still the tragedy was on everyone’s mind since it was still so fresh.

“The girls played this game for Lexi and everyone including myself wore “Crazy Socks” for Lexi,” Coach John McGee said. “Lexi had a skin disorder called Eczema and her doctor told her to wear crazy socks and so we honored her last night with our crazy socks.”

Besides just affecting the basketball team, Lynch’s death is still being felt around Bellevue.

“Losing Lexi was really hard for the community and the students and for the team,” McGee said. “Words can’t express the joy, love, commitment and dedication she brought to this team and this school in her few shorts years. We are going to miss her dearly and we continue to pray for her family.”

Bellevue next plays Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at home against Chico.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs traveled to Petrolia on Tuesday and were able to put the game away early.

The Lady Bulldogs won 70-14 in a one-sided game they dominated.

Kincaid Johnson led the team with 14 points. Emily Carpenter was second with 13 points.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter liked that everyone got to play and was able to get all of her team varsity experience.

“We played well and were able to get floor time for everyone,” Carpenter said. “Playing games like this give us the opportunity to have a lot of teaching moments during the game. We are playing as a team and that is what I feel is driving our success thus far this season.”

Prairie Valley next plays at Alvord at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers have had a slow start to the season.

Coming off the deepest run the volleyball program has had in decades, it has taken a little longer for the Lady Panthers basketball team to not only start their season, but come together as a basketball team after such an emotional run.

Saint Jo have lost their first three games against Alvord, Gainesville and Notre Dame. The last game at Notre Dame on Tuesday was the closest they have come to winning so far as they came up short 36-32.

Coach Taylor Klement thinks it has taken awhile for the girls to get out of volleyball mode. That along with some other circumstances has led to a less than stellar start.

“Due to volleyball having such a long as successful season, we are finding our rhythm a little later than normal,” Klement said. “We’ve also had to deal with some injuries and inexperience in some spots, but I think when we start clicking we could be dangerous. My expectations as always are to go out and compete for a playoff spot.”

Playing in their home tournament this weekend should help the Lady Panthers going forward. They play their next game at Muenster at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns hosted Savoy on Tuesday.

The Lady Horns were able to come away with a close victory 34-31.

A strong fourth quarter where Forestburg outscored the Lady Cardinals 13-3 led to the Lady Horns pulling away.

Morgan Miller led the team with eight points. Katelyn Park led the team with nine rebounds and added four points. Faith Moore led the team with seven steals, four assists and added four points.

Forestburg is playing in their first tournament at Perrin-Whitt this weekend. They next play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at home against Tioga.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted Perrin-Whitt on Tuesday.

While they were able to stay with them and play competitively, the Lady Pirates slowly pulled away as they won 39-23.

Kelly Contreras scored 14 points for Gold-Burg. The Lady Bears play at the Saint Jo tournament this weekend and at a tournament in Vernon next weekend.

To see individual stats, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.