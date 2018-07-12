Henry Lawrence Worth

July 21, 1950 – December 4, 2018

VASHTI – Henry Lawrence Worth, 68, died on Dec. 4, 2018 in Vashti, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Vashti Community Center in Vashti with Brian Watts officiating.

Worth was born July 21, 1950 in Amarillo to Henry and Irene (Cook) Worth. On Oct. 26, 1969 he married Jo Anna Diaz in Amarillo. He served in the United States Army.

Worth retired from the U.S. Army with 22 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his father, and brothers, Franklin and Anthony Worth.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jo Anna Worth,Vashti; children, Franklin Dee Worth, Price James Worth and Misty Dawn Bourn, all of Amarillo, Kayla Lorraine Worth, Denton and Daniel Henry Worth, Vashti; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; mother, Irene Worth, Justin; sisters, Glenda Watts, Justin and Wilma Cearley, Blue Springs, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.