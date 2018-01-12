Jackrabbits control Hirschi 67-53

Coming off an overtime loss to Krum, the Bowie Jackrabbits were able to get back on track against Hirschi Tuesday night at home.

The Jackrabbits were in control for most of the game and won 67-53 against a long and athletic Husky team from 4A.

The game got off to a blistering start for Bowie compared to its first two games. A little more than a minute in they were up 7-2. With 3:30 to go in the quarter the Jackrabbits had increased their lead to 16-6, finishing the quarter leading 20-10.

Hirschi was not making it too hard for Bowie to get the ball inside to big Daniel Mosley, who had his way finishing through his defender and then later a double team that came too late. The Jackrabbits also got their hands on the ball and made the Huskies uncomfortable, forcing many turnovers.

The second quarter saw the offense slow down Bowie and Hirschi was able to get some hustle points. The Huskies climbed their way back into the game and even tied the game late in the second quarter at one point. The Jackrabbits went into halftime leading only 29-28 and wondering if that fast start was going to go to waste.

It was back and forth for most of the third quarter as Bowie’s 42-37 lead was quickly erased as Hirschi again tied the score up 42-42 late in the quarter. The Jackrabbits were able to end on a tear, going on a 11-2 run in the final 2:42, heading into the fourth quarter leading 53-44.

From there Bowie did a good job of keeping the Huskies in check, as the Jackrabbits lead continued to grow to almost 20 at one point. Bowie coasted to a 67-53 win.

