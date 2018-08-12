Junior High teams compete

The Bowie Junior High basketball teams have been busy the past week.



The girl’s teams went to their first tournament of the season at Decatur on Saturday. The eighth grade A team went 2-1, the seventh grade A team went 1-2 and the seventh grade B team went 1-1.



Both seventh grade girls’ teams were unsuccessful in its matchup against Holliday on Monday.



The seventh grade boys A team have won its last two games against City

last week and Holliday on Monday. The seventh grade boys B team also won in its matchup against Holliday.



