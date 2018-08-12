Lady Indians grab win against Burkburnett; Nocona boys come up short verses Pottsboro

The Nocona basketball teams had widely different nights Tuesday.



The Lady Indians held on to win against a talented Burkburnett team 56-52 on the road while the Indians struggled to keep pace with a hot Pottsboro team 74-44 at home.



The Nocona girls started the game against he Lady Bulldogs started off modestly slow.



Both teams came in with established scorers with the Lady Indians Averee Kleinhans and Burkburnett’s Eternity Jackson that both teams knew they had to keep an eye on.



Both players scored seven of their teams 11 points in the first quarter. The second quarter was the slowest paced of the game, but the Lady Bulldogs had a narrow 21-19 lead heading into halftime.



Coming out for the third quarter, Nocona started the second half hot. Kleinhans led the charge as she hit three three-pointers and finished with 16 of her team’s 24 points in the quarter, more than doubling the Lady Indians halftime score.



This run saw Nocona get the biggest lead of the game 40-25, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to cut the lead down to 42-32 heading into the fourth quarter.



The game did not slow down much in the fourth quarter as Burkburnett made a run to get back into the game.



Some of the Lady Bulldogs shooters got hot from three in the quarter outside of Jackson’s ferocious drives to the rim. She finished with 25 points.

