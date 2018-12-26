Lady Indians take first loss

The Nocona Lady Indians are undefeated no more as they lost to Melissa on Friday night.



The Lady Cardinals won 56-51 to give the Lady Indians their first loss after winning their first 18 games to start the season.



Nocona started the game off well, leading 16-11 after the first quarter. Melissa was able to close the lead to 32-28 at halftime, but the Lady Indians were still scoring a good pace.



The third quarter was slowed down a bit compared to what the teams were scoring before and the Lady Cardinals were able to cut the lead to 42-41 heading into the fourth quarter.



Nocona offensively could not knock down shots like they were doing in the first half while Melissa scored at a good pace to take the game from the Lady Indians, winning 56-51.

