Lady Rabbits top Godley 45-33

It was about as prototypical a Bowie Lady Rabbits win as it could get Tuesday night as they hosted Godley.



The Lady Rabbits controlled a low scoring, but competitive game against the Lady Cats, with Bowie pulling away in the fourth on its way to a comfortable 45-33 win.



You could say both teams got off to a slow start offensively, but the game was just slow in general. It is no secret the Lady Rabbits have had some offensive issues early in the season as younger players are learning to mesh while learning to take on extended roles. So the way they have won has been on defense.



Bowie led 9-6 heading into the second quarter. Early in the quarter, the Lady Rabbits had extended its lead to almost double digits 15-6, but Godley would not go away.



With Bowie playing zone and used to playing teams trying to find a shot inside, the Lady Cats were finally starting to make a couple three-pointers to get itself back in the game. The Lady Rabbits still held a small 19-15 lead heading into halftime.



The third quarter was closely contested, with Godley even taking the lead at one point 25-24, before Bowie quickly regained it. Still, the teams went into the fourth quarter with the Lady Rabbits up 30-27, but it was either team’s game to win.



Coach Chuck Hall made some adjustments to his team’s zone to emphasize contesting shooters better since Godley did not have a true post player he felt. His team took that advice and ran with it. Combined with the most efficient offensive quarter Bowie had had in the game, it was a winning recipe.

