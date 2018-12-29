Langford ready for treasurer’s duties

By BARBARA GREEN

LaVonda Langford has worked for Montague County since 2006, but on Jan. 1, 2019 she begins her first term as an elected official working as treasurer.

After winning a close party primary runoff in May against fellow Nocona resident Brandi Shipman Langford earned 53.31 percent of the vote to take the race.

The 57-year-old has been running numbers in the county treasurer’s office since 2013 as chief deputy treasurer under Treasurer Linda McGaughey, who announced her retirement late last year prior to the party primary filing deadline. McGaughey experienced a stroke in 2017 and felt her health would not allow her to continue in the job.

The outgoing treasurer said it was a very difficult decision to leave a job she enjoys, but her health needed her time. She feels good about leaving the employees in Langford’s capable hands.

McGaughey, who served as treasurer since 2007, gathered with family, friends and co-workers for a retirement party on Dec. 28.

