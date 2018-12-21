October 30, 1934 – December 18, 2018

BOWIE – Leroy McFerrin, 84, passed away on Dec. 18, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Leroy was born Oct. 30, 1934 in San Angelo to Williard A. and Ruby (Overton) McFerrin. He graduated from Old High in Wichita Falls in 1951.

Leroy then joined the United States Navy and served his country in Korea on submarine duty. During his service he was wounded, but was able to served his full term as well as a reserve, and received the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

After the navy, Leroy returned to Texas and started a career in sales of exterior siding. He worked for a siding company in Abilene for 15 years, then eventually owned and operated his own company for 10 years. On Nov. 28, 1994 Leroy married Shirley Gullett in Decatur and the two moved to Bowie and operated the Corner Store for 11 years.

Leroy joined the Masons at 65 and had devoted himself to the lodges for the last 19 years. He served as a past master of the Bowie Lodge #578, past district deputy grand master of Masonic District #86 the most worshipful grand lodge of Texas, he was a member of the Fort Worth Scottish Rite KCCH Night Commander and a Court Honour 32 degree Red Hat. He received the Golden Trowel Award, the highest award that can be bestowed upon a Mason and the Pink Apron Award, which was presented to him by his peers.

He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, he enjoyed swimming and loved taking care of his pets.

Leroy will be remembered for his friendly out going character. He truly had never met a stranger and made a point to always be caring and kind.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four sons; two sisters and one brother.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Shirley McFerrin, Bowie; children, James McFerrin, Abilene, Earl McFerrin and wife Lisa, Moran, Robert McFerrin and wife Karen, Abilene, Tammie Nickell and husband Richard, Abilene, Cherri Kay Seabourn, Abilene, Penny Ivy and husband Mark, Wichita Falls, Melissa McFerrin, Abilene and Lauri Crescenzo, Bowie; 21 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and a host of friends.

