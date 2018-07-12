Lewis Ray Wilson

July 7, 1959 – December 2, 2018

ARKANSAS – Lewis Ray Wilson, 59, died on Dec. 2, 2018 in Little Rock, AR.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 6 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Steve Summers officiating. Burial followed at Montague Cemetery in Montague.

Wilson was born on July 7, 1959 in Cotton Center, CA to Sonny and Lou Laverne (Hall) Wilson. In the 1980s he worked as a cook at Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith, AR where he fed the Cuban refugees.

Wilson then began his career as a maintenance operator working for Montague County Precinct Two for 10 years, then for the City of Bowie for 14 years until his retirement in 2014.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debbie Wilson and sister-in-law, Charlotte Hyder.

He is survived by his children, Justin Wilson, Chris Wilson and David Wilson, all of Bowie; five grandchildren; brothers, Randy Hyder, Little Rock, AR, David Wilson, Fresno, CA, Sonny Wilson, Bryan Wilson, James Wilson, all of Bowie, and Jason Wilson, Temple; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.