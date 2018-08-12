Local teams compete

The Forestburg Lady Horns routed the Tioga Lady Bulldogs 51-12 on Tuesday night.



Faith Moore powered the offense with 18 points, four rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block.



Lacy Huddleston also put up double digits with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and five steals.



Kassidy Travis provided eight points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals, while Morgan Miller contributed six points, six rebounds and three blocks.



Bailey Payne and Athena Britain helped the Lady Horn win with two points and four rebounds each.



“It was one of the better games we have played all year,” said Forestburg Coach Cori Hayes. “We did our job everywhere on the floor and executed every single play. Tioga was scoreless for the entire third period and one minute into the fourth.”

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.