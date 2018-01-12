Montague Eagles win on the road

The Montague Lady Eagles traveled to Forestburg on Monday night to get their first win of the season 44-9.

Skyler Smith led Montague with 20 points, shooting 75 percent while also recording three assists and six steals.

Emilee Reed was relentless on defense with four steals, four rebounds and eight points.

Kate Sherwin also had eight points while Railey Martin had six and Lexi Todd had two. Addi Eichler snagged four rebounds.

On the boy’s side, the Eagles combined for 22 steals providing them with a solid offensive boost.

Montague led 29-4 at the half and the defense would remain tough in the second. The Eagles won the game by a final score of 44-9 also.

Leading the charge for the Eagles was Conley Kleinhans who finished with a triple-double. Kleinhans had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

Michael Wetmore also came up big for the Eagles with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Other contributors were Jerome Travis with three points and Jack Contreras with two.

Following the match up, Montague’s record improves to 2-0 for the season and the girls are 1-1.

The Eagles will face Prairie Valley in its home opener Dec. 3 with games starting at 6 p.m.