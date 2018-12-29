NCTC presents winter grads

North Central Texas College conducted a commencement ceremony on Dec. 14 at the Gainesville campus to honor the Fall 2018 graduates.

The ceremony honored graduates of health sciences and cosmetology programs, career and technical education programs, and graduates of arts and sciences programs.

More than 400 students applied for graduation at NCTC this fall and 174 participated in the graduation ceremony.

