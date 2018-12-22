Nocona girls earn decisive home win; Boys lose heart breaker on the road

The Nocona Lady Indians came through in another challenge at home Tuesday night against 4A Krum while the Indians lost a close one on the road at Era.



The girls were able to pull ahead by double digits in the fourth quarter to win 56-43 while the boys lost a heartbreaker 45-44.



The Lady Indians started the game on a good note against the Lady Bobcats, going up 15-11 in the first quarter. Nocona had a down second quarter and fell behind 28-24 heading into halftime.



The third quarter belonged to Averee Kleinhans as she scored all 14 of her team’s points to tie the game up at 38-38 heading into the fourth quarter.



Coach Kyle Spitzer challenged his team heading into the fourth quarter to take control and the Lady Indians answered the call. Nocona jumped out to a seven point lead and from there was able to control the rest of the game. The Lady Indians won 56-43.



Kleinhans led the team with 25 points and Trystin Fenoglio was second with 12. Spitzer felt like the key to the game was the defense stepping up in the second half.

