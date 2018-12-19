Nocona Lady Indians nab huge victory against 5A Aledo

The Nocona Lady Indians played arguably their toughest opponent on Friday as they traveled to take on 5A Aledo.



In a physical game where the Lady Indians got to the free throw line 39 times, they were able to take advantage as they won 51-40.



Early on, Nocona made four three-pointers in the first quarter and held a narrow 13-11 lead heading into the second quarter. There was a snag early in the second quarter.



Leading scorer Averee Kleinhans picked up her third foul and had to sit for most of the quarter.



Luckily, point guard Trystin Fenoglio and the rest of the team were able to off the Lady Bearcats by getting to the free throw line as the team went seven for 12 from the line in the quarter.



The game was tied at 25-25 at halftime.



Kleinhans tried to make up for lost time. Even though she picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter, Coach Kyle Spitzer elected to leave her in and see what would happen.

