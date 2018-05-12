Panthers, Bears play at Saint Jo tourney

The Saint Jo Panthers finished with two wins in their annual tournament Nov. 29-Dec. 1 that included teams from Texas, Oklahoma and even Australia.

“For the first time in the tournament’s history, the field was not comprised of just Oklahoma and Texas schools, but a group from Australia. The experiences gained by all teams involved was immeasurable,” said Saint Jo Panthers Coach Michael Wheeler.

The Australian players stayed with families from Saint Jo while competing in the tournament.

“Five Saint Jo families were honored to play hosts to these remarkable young men. On Friday, the players shadowed students during class, providing an opportunity for discussion in regard to what a day in the life was like both here and there, simply supporting the fact that the off the court life lessons are just as valuable as the on the court ones,” said Wheeler.

The Panthers opened the tournament with a 71-30 win against Sacred Heart on Thursday. Preston Lyons powered the offense with 28 points and Brock Durham added 13.

The Panther’s only loss of the tournament came to a larger 3A school when they faced Paradise.

The second time around, Durham led the Panther’s offense with 21 points and Logan Morman put up 17.

Saint Jo wrapped up the tournament with a 60-27 win against Gold-Burg with 18 points from Lyons and 13 each from Connor Thompson and Durham. The win earned the Panthers third place.

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears also gained some valuable experience, facing tough competition in the tournament.

The Lady Bears opened the tournament against Trenton, but fell 62-32 despite 14 points from Taylor Lyons and 12 points from Kelly Contreras.

The second game of the tournament resulted in a 40-37 win for the Lady Bears against Savoy.

Contreras led the scoring with 17 points and Taylor Lyons added 12. The win was a battle for the Lady Bers, who finished the game with only four players on the court due to injuries and fouls.

However, Gold-Burg didn’t stay down long and played hard against a competitive Ryan team, who topped the Lady bears 48-17. Contreras powered the offense with 13 points and Lyons provided four points.

Teams from Montague County and others not featured in story did not turn in tournament results to the Bowie News by press time.

