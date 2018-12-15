Prairie Valley earns 43-25 win; Gold-Burg falls 60-28 to Slidell

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs clenched a solid 43-25 win at home against Sacred Heart on Tuesday night.



Kincaid Johnson powered the offense with 14 points, while Sydni Messer provided eight in the Lady Bulldog win. Hailey Winkler chipped in six,

Emily Carpenter, four, and Jaylie O’Neal, Randi Gilleland and Molly Gilleland contributed two points each.



“Our teamwork is improving with every game,” said Prairie Valley Coach Jeannie Carpenter. “Defensively I feel we are strong. There is always room for improvement offensively.”



The Lady Bulldogs opened the 2018-19 district season against Slidell on Friday night. They continue district action on the road at Bellevue on Dec. 18. The varsity girls will immediately follow the junior varsity boy’s game at 4:45 p.m.



“With district starting I know there will be some tough games ahead, but I feel we will be able to compete well,” predicted Carpenter.



Gold-Burg



The Gold-Burg Lady Bear’s opening district game did not go the way they had hoped as they fell 60-28 at home against Slidell.