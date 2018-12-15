Prairie Valley solidifies win at home; Gold-Burg, Saint Jo come up short

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won their final home game before district play starts as it hosted Muenster Sacred Heart on Tuesday.



The Bulldogs won 53-47, but it was anything but easy sailing for most of the game.



“For the first half of the game we struggled offensively,” Coach Seth Stephens said. “We weren’t making a lot of shots. We played better in the second half offensively and were able to slow down their best player, which allowed us to build a lead. It was a back and forth game, but we finally got a big momentum shift when Tyler Reid had a big and1 play. That kind of got the guys fired up and we started to play better.”



The Tigers tried to make a comeback and cut into Prairie Valley’s lead, but the Bulldogs did just enough to get the win.



Nicholas Bell and Carter Lemon each had 11 points to lead Prairie Valley in scoring. James Gaston joined them in double digits as he scored 10 points.



The Bulldogs have one more game to play at Bryson on Friday before district play starts next week. Prairie Valley will be traveling to Bellevue on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.



Nocona Boys



The Nocona Indians were able to win a close game at home by double digits Tuesday night against Jacksboro.



The Indians pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 58-46.

